Franklinton Manufactured Home Community
Home Builders in Brassfield
    Located just minutes from Downtown Wake Forest and Raleigh, Franklinton is a quiet, country feel community that offers residents with top quality manufactured homes. Filled with shopping outlets and outstanding restaurants, this community has something for everyone. Additionally, it is a community known for its character and their historic architecture. Our all ages community offers three bedrooms and two bath homes from only $899 per month! If you are looking for affordable housing in a serene community, reach us at (919) 410-7258 today! Enjoy affordable Franklinton living at its best!


    Services
    • Manufactured Homes
    • Manufactured Property
    • Manufactured Home For Sale
    Service areas
    Franklinton and NC
    Address
    Montgomery Dr
    27525 Brassfield
    United States
    +1-9194107258 franklintonmhc.com
