Bond Back Cleans Australia
Building cleaning in Fairfield
    Professional Bond back cleaning for vacating rental properties and exiting homes. Cleaning services provided by a local Melbourne team. Qualified and experienced in getting your bond back from your real estate agent with ease. Leave your rental property and exit smoothly with cleaning services. With a large team in Melbourne we can assist in providing the very best home and commercial cleaning services that is on offer. We also provide carpet cleaning in our bond back cleaning services. Call us today for more information or to make a booking.


    Services
    • Bond Back Cleaning
    • Vacate Cleaning
    • Rental Cleaning
    • Exit Cleaning
    • End of Lease Cleaning
    Service areas
    Fairfield
    Address
    4/306 Station St
    3078 Fairfield
    Australia
    +61-1300997289 bondbackcleans.com.au
