Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Houston Metal Roofing Company
Roofers in Houston
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • metal roofing Houston
  • Houston metal roofing
  • metal roofing Houston TX
  • metal roofing Harris County
  • standing seam metal roof
  • metal roof colors
  • metal roof cost
  • metal roof panels
  • prime Texas metal roofs
  • pros and cons of installing a metal roof in Houston
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Houston Metal Roofing Company
    Houston Metal Roofing Company
    Houston Metal Roofing Company
    +1
    Click to complete

    When you need help with your roof, it pays to work with experienced professionals who understand Texas’ weather and climate complexities.


    Although it doesn’t take much experience to nail an asphalt shingle to your roof, upgrading to your preferred metal type is a different story. It would help if you had someone with the right knowledge about the style, shape, and color you want to get your preferred result.

    It only takes one leak to destroy your home. Why leave circumstances to chance?

    Service areas
    Houston
    Address
    1701 Webster St
    77003 Houston
    United States
    +1-7137143911 www.houstonmetalroofingco.com
      Add SEO element