Here at Health Asian Massage, We are a proud Asian Massage Parlor located in Abingdon, Virginia! Here we are Professional Asian massage therapists that are trained to provide many types of massages in one place right on W Main St! We like to say that we are the best Asian massage in Town! Our all Asian staff are here to help you get to those annoying knots on your body and release them, also to help you relax and relieve stress! We serve a wide variety of modalities and add ones that are available to you! visit our website for more details! You can either Book your appointment by phone call or simply walk-in anytime where we are always ready to help! Asian Massage Spa Near Me Abington Virginia! Come in for the most relaxing Massage!



