I'm an expert real estate agent with eXp Realty in San Marino, CA and the nearby areas in Greater Los Angeles, CA, providing Real Estate services with available, assertive, and attentive.





Her ability to successfully leverage her marketing , management and Financial Planning expertise has been the key to her successful real estate career.





Hailey is renowned among colleagues and clients alike for her integrity, loyalty and professionalism. Hailey is ready to show you the finest, most exclusive listings, while being mindful to your own, style, taste and needs. Trilingual, fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese.