Master Dry Cleaners works with commercial dry cleaners and specialists who offer a wide range of services such as dry cleaning, pick up and door step delivery in and around London area. We are willing to give you in-store washing and excellent cleaning solution with same day facility that will be suitable for your budget. Our experts feel great pride in rendering quality work to corporate customers as well as individuals who are in need of our dry clean and laundry services. We offer these services to our customers in London: Invisible Mending Corporate Dry Cleaning Mending Services Clothing and Tailoring Alterations Shop Repairing, Polishing and Cleaning Wedding Dress Cleaning and Preservation Handbag Repairing and Restoration Commercial Dry Cleaning and Laundry Curtain Dry Cleaning

Services Dry Cleaning and Laundry Service areas London Address 6 Langtry Walk

80 London

United Kingdom

+44-7950455241 masterdrycleaner.co.uk