Our wholesale PRINTING CANVAS are in line with international standards,and
Advertising Grade Reflective Sheeting film
are mainly exported to
Southeast Asia ,Middle East, African, America and other destinations around the world, We are looking forward to growing up together with partners at home and abroad and to creating a glorious future. Sincerely welcome you to join us.
- Service areas
- Ningbo
- Address
-
No.1367,Guangming Road,Tongxiang city, Zhejiang Province
314500 Ningbo
China
+86-57388922202 www.sino-yiya.com