Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Yiya New Materials Co., Ltd
Carpenters in Ningbo
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • PRINTING CANVAS , Zhejiang Yiya New Materials Co., Ltd Zhejiang Yiya New Materials Co., Ltd Floors Plastic Wood effect
    PRINTING CANVAS

    Our wholesale PRINTING CANVAS are in line with international standards,and 

    Advertising Grade Reflective Sheeting film

     are mainly exported to 

    Decorative Wall Paper

     Southeast Asia ,Middle East, African, America and other destinations around the world, We are looking forward to growing up together with partners at home and abroad and to creating a glorious future. Sincerely welcome you to join us.

    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    No.1367,Guangming Road,Tongxiang city, Zhejiang Province
    314500 Ningbo
    China
    +86-57388922202 www.sino-yiya.com
      Add SEO element