Showers Direct
Bathroom accessories in London
    • Showers Direct we pride ourselves on offering products of the highest quality. All specifically designed and engineered to cater for the UK and Irish markets unique demands. At Showers Direct we aim to provide unbeatable quality and service at an affordable price.


    Email id: info@showersdirect.com

    Services
    • Digital Showers
    • Electric Showers
    • Mixer Showers
    • Power Showers
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    13 Craven Street, Charing Cross
    WC2N 5PB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2890448861 showersdirect.com
