Springs Spa—Massage Therapy in Kansas City, MO
Other Businesses in Kansas City
    • Here at Springs Spa, We are a proud Asian Massage Parlor located in Kansas City! Here we are Asian massuses that are trained to provide many types of massages in one place right on Wornall Road! We like to say that we are the best Asian massage in Town! Our all Asian staff are here to help you get to those annoying knots on your body and release them, also to help you relax and relieve stress! We serve a wide variety of modalities and add ones are available including Oil Massage and Authentic Asian Massage! We take pride in disinfecting our rooms for all customers! visit our website for more details! You can either book your appointment by a phone call or simply walk-in anytime where we are always ready to help!
    Services
    Massage spa
    Service areas
    Kansas City
    Address
    7837 Wornall Rd Suite #A
    64114 Kansas City
    United States
    +1-8165295066 springsspamassagetherapyinbluesprings.business.site
