Dallas Pool Resurfacing & Plastering are the specialists when it comes to new pool builds and swimming pool restoration. Over time, even the best swimming pool surfaces wear out and require replacement. We have been in business for over 8 years and our team has extensive experience with pool resurfacing work. To date, we have resurfaced more than 300 swimming pools. Materials we have professional experienced with include gunite, concrete, Diamond Brite, fiberglass, tiles, Pebble Tec, and many other surface finishes. Based in Dallas, TX, we provide services to all customers in the Irving, Fort Worth, Arlington, Richardson, Grapevine, and Plano areas. If you're seeking a professional swimming pool resurfacing provider in Dallas, contact us for a free consultation and price estimate. We can visit your location with sample materials and photos showcasing our previous successful past resurfacing projects. Consequently, you will be able to make your own decision as to whether we are the right choice for your project.