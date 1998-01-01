Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Hongfeng Outdoor Products Co., Ltd.
Eco-design in Taizhou
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • HF-A351 double size self inflating mat, Zhejiang Hongfeng Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Hongfeng Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. SpaFurniture Tiles Blue
    HF-A351 double size self inflating mat

    As a professional China self inflating mats manufacturers and ultralight mattress suppliers, Zhejiang Hongfeng Outdoor Products Co.,Ltd (ZJHF) was founded in 1998 and is located in Tiantai County, Zhejiang Province, China. Our founders, Mr. and Mrs. Chen, were avid campers and hikers. The company’s fundamental mission remains unchanged since 1998. “We love nature and the outdoors. We hope that the high-quality outdoor products we make will enable you to enjoy the outdoors.”The company currently has a combined footprint of over 70,000 square metres, with the factory occupying 36,000 square metres. As part of our commitment to provide high quality products, our factory has passed the stringent BSCI factory inspection process and is ISO9001:2015 certified.

    Service areas
    Taizhou
    Address
    Badu Industrial Area, Chicheng Street, Tiantai County, Zhejiang Province, China
    317200 Taizhou
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.zjhf.com
      Add SEO element