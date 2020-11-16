Your browser is out-of-date.

Blossom Health Center | Asian Massage San Rafael Open
Other Businesses in San Rafael
    • Blossom Health Center, is an Asian Massage Oasis that is dedicated and designed to help you reduce stress, relieve chronic pain, and increase the quality of your life! We specialize in multiple, customized treatments to meet the needs of a wide variety of clients in a down-to-earth setting! We are proud to be providing Authentic Asian Massage therapy services in our beloved community of San Rafael, California! Our Sweet & Friendly Asian Staffs are here to help you relax after a long stressful day at work! Here at Blossom Spa we are Providing an Asian Massage that will make your every visit highly satisfying and give you a new rejuvenated self! Come in and visit today, you can call us now to Create your appointment, or feel free to Walk in!
    Services
    Massage spa
    Service areas
    San Rafael
    Address
    990 A St suite J
    94901 San Rafael
    United States
    +1-4152957667 blossom-health-center.business.site
