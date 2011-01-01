So you need a home inspection? Let us tell you all about Tampa Area Home Inspection and why you are in the right place.

At Tampa Area Home Inspection we proudly serve Hillsborough county, Pinellas county, Pasco county, Polk county, Manatee county, Sarasota county and Hernando county.

Are you thinking of (or already started) selling a house? If so, check out why you should get it inspected upfront.

Whatever the reason, you’ve made a good choice stopping here. Because in addition to being a franchised home inspection company we are also a local business we are also a local business who is completely committed to “raising the bar” of what buyers and sellers should expect when it comes to a home inspection.

We are often asked how does us being a home inspection franchise help you and a home inspection?

Since 2011 all home inspectors licensed in Florida must meet and adhere to local, state and national standards. But those are just minimum required first steps.

As Buyers Choice franchisees, we are held to even higher standards from our peer group; plus we have access to a tremendous knowledge base to deepen our practices and standards.

Our being a franchise gives you as a client, an additional layer of accountability which motivates us to excel in every facet of our business. For you as a home inspection client, it also means there is a network of professionals standing beside us to ensure we exceed all expectations.

We don’t have to just meet the legal obligations and your expectations but also the obligations surrounding our franchise agreement.

A critical direct and important advantage for us as franchised inspectors (and you as a client) is having the marketing, financial, billing, computing, technical support, customer service and overall business support network standing behind us.

This support network allows us freedom from daily distractions to focus exclusively on your home inspection and the report we develop. Considering the intricacy and safety involved with home systems the ability to focus is very valuable.

While being part of a larger group gives us unity we are still local Tampa Bay area home inspector business owners. We are very familiar with owning a house here in this somewhat harsh climate.

So, whether you are selling a home, buying a home, having a 4 point inspection done for insurance purposes, or needing an inspection for some other reason: As a leading area home inspector, we are completely focused on providing every client the best and most accurate home inspection available.

So, what else can we say about Tampa area home inspection and our inspectors? Why we’re just getting started.