CDL Academy Network
Other Businesses in Ozark
    • The CDL training program will consist of 160 hours of classroom, range and behind the wheel (BTW) activities. Fifty-four hours will be spent in the classroom, fifty-five hours will be spent on the range and twenty-one hours will be spent observing BTW operations. Each student will have at least 30 hours of BTW, with at least 3 hours being during the hours of darkness.
    Services
    CDL School
    Service areas
    Ozark
    Address
    909 N 18th St
    72949 Ozark
    United States
    +1-4792591806 www.cdlacademy.net
