At Murphy Business Brokers Charlotte, we help business owners sell their business quicker, and for more. In the wrong hands selling a business can be a painful experience. We help owners understand how much their business is worth, and then provide step by step assistance through the process of selling a business. Our expertise, knowledge, and systems ensure that we close deals, deliver the best-selling price for our clients while speeding up transaction times, and reducing stress and worry.
- Services
- sell my business
business broker Charlotte
how much is my business worth“how do I sell my business” “best way to sell my business”
- Service areas
- Charlotte
- Address
-
15720 Brixham Hill Ave Suite 300
28277 Charlotte
United States
+1-7048045071 www.murphybusiness.com/charlotte