RB Oilfield Hauling Inc has a fleet of picker trucks, winch tractors, winch-less tractors, bed trucks, texas beds, cranes and hotshot trucks for all your trucking and lifting needs. We transport piping, service rigs, camps, construction and farm equipment, frac equipment, tanks, and general hauling.
9328 144Ave
T8V 8E4 Grande Prairie
Canada
+1-7805391437 rboilfield.ca