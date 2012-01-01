Your browser is out-of-date.

Zone Industries
General Contractors in Spring
    • YOUR PUMP & MOTOR EXPERTS

    With our legacy dating back more than 60 years, Zone Industries is your premier pump, motor, and controls solution provider.


    Owner Cal Lamb opened Zone Industries in the Houston area in 2012 with a single driving mission: to build the go-to solution for clients with any motor-related issue. Today, we’re not just “motor guys” – our expertise has expanded to include pumps as well. In 2016, we acquired a pump business founded in the 1950s, giving us the install base, the customer base, and the experience of a seasoned shop.


    We specialize in chemical, refining, oil & gas, midstream, food & beverage, and general industries across Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

    Services
    • Hydroflo pumps
    • all-flo pumps
    • Industrial equipment supplier
    Service areas
    Spring
    Address
    3303 Cypresswood Dr
    77388 Spring
    United States
    +1-7137838530 zone-ind.com
