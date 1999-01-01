Address: Poortland 66, 1046 BD, Amsterdam, Netherlands





I DEALS is an app platform designed to connect people with local businesses, explore new activities, build valuable friendships, and enjoy a more affordable & fun lifestyle.

The app focuses on supporting local businesses to reach a wider audience of expats as well as local communities, while also providing customers with valuable discount vouchers for products and services.

The I DEALS app combines all industries in one, making it the ideal go to app for daily use.

It’s a fun way to find all the great things to enjoy in Amsterdam, and save money in the process.



