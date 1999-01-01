Your browser is out-of-date.

I DEALS BV
Other Businesses in Amsterdam
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Address: Poortland 66, 1046 BD, Amsterdam, Netherlands


    Phone: +316 4800 9700


    I DEALS is an app platform designed to connect people with local businesses, explore new activities, build valuable friendships, and enjoy a more affordable & fun lifestyle. 

    The app focuses on supporting local businesses to reach a wider audience of expats as well as local communities, while also providing customers with valuable discount vouchers for products and services. 

    The I DEALS app combines all industries in one, making it the ideal go to app for daily use.

    It’s a fun way to find all the great things to enjoy in Amsterdam, and save money in the process.


    Services
    • Food & Beverage
    • Wellness & Fitness
    • Fun & Attractions
    • Retail & Services
    Service areas
    Amsterdam
    Address
    Poortland 66
    1046 BD Amsterdam
    Netherlands
    +31-648009700 www.myideals.eu

    Reviews

    Caitlin Nocom Caitlin Nocom
    This is by far my favourite deals app! very easy to navigate and so many choices! 10/10 would recommend :)
    11 months ago
