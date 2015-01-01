



Established in 2015 Schaumac Industries Pty Ltd has a combined 35 years of experience in the civil, commercial, domestic, residential & maintenance plumbing industry across NSW.

Equipped with all the available and highest quality technology to complete projects to a high degree of workmanship in an efficient and timely manner.

Many hours have been spent developing a safety management plan including SWMS, HRCW’s and up to date WHS.

With our combined experience, we offer services including plumbing, drainage, stormwater, gas fitting, thermostatic mixing valves, backflow prevention, fire services, pumps, trade waste, confined space, rain water tanks, rain gardens and maintenance calls.

We can provide all trades from traffic control through to excavation and re- instatement. We have, through previous association a number of completed projects ranging from 100k to 5-6 million price range.

The goal for the future is to continue to grow by attracting and retaining highly trained staff who display “can do” professional attitude in their work.

We would love the opportunity to provide you, as a client the best plumbing services possible and note that Schaumac Industries aims to complete each and every project regardless of size, on time and budget with absolute efficiency.







