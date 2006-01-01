It upholstery fabric factory was established in 2006, with just 60km to the east of Hangzhou
Xiaoshan International Airport and 80km to the west of Shanghai. The
transportation is very convenient, which guaranteed the high-efficiency
of our commercial intercourse and fast delivery.
We are a professional warp knitting supplier with 18 imported Karl
meyer warp knitting machines. We specialize in producing home textile
fabrics and advertising fabrics. Home textile fabrics can be used for
sofa, curtain, upholstery and so on. Advertising fabrics include flag,
flex banner and High strength mesh fabrics. Our products sell well in
west Europe, North American, Middle East and so on.
- Service areas
- Jiaxing
- Address
-
No.15,Jinbian 10th Road, Warp Knitting Science And Technology Park,
310000 Jiaxing
Macau SAR China
+- www.nydtex.com