Zhejiang Nuyida Textile Co., Ltd.
Textiles & Upholstery in Jiaxing
    sofa cover wholesale
    sofa cover wholesale

    It upholstery fabric factory was established in 2006, with just 60km to the east of Hangzhou

    Xiaoshan International Airport and 80km to the west of Shanghai. The

    transportation is very convenient, which guaranteed the high-efficiency

    of our commercial intercourse and fast delivery. 

    We are a professional warp knitting supplier with 18 imported Karl

    meyer warp knitting machines. We specialize in producing home textile

    fabrics and advertising fabrics. Home textile fabrics can be used for

    sofa, curtain, upholstery and so on. Advertising fabrics include flag,

    flex banner and High strength mesh fabrics. Our products sell well in

    west Europe, North American, Middle East and so on.

    Service areas
    Jiaxing
    Address
    No.15,Jinbian 10th Road, Warp Knitting Science And Technology Park,
    310000 Jiaxing
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.nydtex.com
