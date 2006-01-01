It upholstery fabric factory was established in 2006, with just 60km to the east of Hangzhou

Xiaoshan International Airport and 80km to the west of Shanghai. The

transportation is very convenient, which guaranteed the high-efficiency

of our commercial intercourse and fast delivery.

We are a professional warp knitting supplier with 18 imported Karl

meyer warp knitting machines. We specialize in producing home textile

fabrics and advertising fabrics. Home textile fabrics can be used for

sofa, curtain, upholstery and so on. Advertising fabrics include flag,

flex banner and High strength mesh fabrics. Our products sell well in

west Europe, North American, Middle East and so on.