Club Nautico is a premium boat club providing boat rental and yacht charters in Miami. Whether you're interested in a beautiful sightseeing tour through our city or a luxurious, catered yacht charter, we could provide it. With our fleet ranging in size from 20 feet to 160 feet, there is a wide range of different things to do on the water.

Services Boat rental service Service areas Key Biscayne Address 4000 Crandon Blvd

33149 Key Biscayne

United States

+1-7862666037 clubnauticomiami.com