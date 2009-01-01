Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic Technology Co., Ltd., a member of the anti-static equipment branch of the Chinese electronic equipment association. It's located in Taizhou city, an industrial developing city in the south of the Changjiang triangle zone. Following the ideal of Quality-first, Technology foremost, Keep-moving, eternal innovation, CONCO is famous as a skeleton enterprise in the field of anti-static.

At the end of 2009, the company entered the field of clean, Established 5000㎡10 - 10000-class cleanroom workshop in Dongguan with high standards, Outstanding efficiency and service bring us the customers from nearly 60 foreign companies who deal with electronic equipment, laboratory chairs electronic communication, aviation, curative, chemistry, war industry, etc.