Priced 2 Clear
Furniture & Accessories in Chorley
    At Priced 2 Clear you’ll find one of the largest collections of Office Furniture in the UK. We stock an impressive variety of essentials for your Office, School or your Home Office. Whether you are after Office Desks, Office Storage solutions, Office Seating or anything else, you’ll be able to find it in our extensive range. Simply browse our website to check out our full product selection.


    Services
    • Office Furniture
    • Office Chairs
    • Operator Chairs
    • Computer Chairs
    • Ergonomic Office Chairs
    • Conference Chairs
    • Reception Furniture
    Service areas
    Chorley
    Address
    Unit 17, Yarrow Business Centre, Yarrow Rd, Lancashire
    PR6 0LP Chorley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1257367150 www.priced2clear.co.uk
