Cedar City House
Real Estate Agents in Cedar City
    • Browse new real estate properties and homes for sale in David Hornick’s website! View the latest available house listings! Since the age of 5, I began to develop my love for real estate. I'd build homes out of Legos and practice my selling techniques with my Lego friends. This passion has stuck with me from childhood through adulthood. After finishing my realtor's exam 4 years ago I've assisted over 100's of clients to achieve their dreams and goals. I strive to provide high-quality, personalized service to each person I work with. In my spare time, I enjoy swimming, hiking, target shooting, fishing, and offroading and hanging out with my family and taking trips!


    Services
    • Real Estate Company
    • Houses for sale in Cedar City
    • Utah real estate
    • real estate agents
    • homes for sale in Cedar City
    Service areas
    Cedar City
    Address
    365 S Main St
    84720 Cedar City
    United States
    +1-4355906633 www.cedarcityhouse.com
