Teak &amp; Deck Professionals
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Carlsbad
    Deck Restoration

    Experiencing moldy, cracked, or weathered decks or teak furniture? Teak & Deck Professionals is here to provide top quality teak and deck restoration services for customers living in Southern California. We specialize in teak and deck restoration and maintenance. Equipped with a vast knowledge on restoration solutions, our dedicated team will work their best to ensure exceptional results to help you get the most out of your outdoor living space. We are experts at what we do; with master-level craftsmanship that reaches far beyond your teak and deck issues. Give us a call at (310) 736-1460 and we'll provide you with an instant price quote today!

    We provide complete deck restoration solutions. From teak restoration, teak refinishing, deck restoration to deck refinishing, we keep your valuable outdoor assets great and last longer.


    Business Email: info@teakanddeck.com

    Business Phone Number: 760-930-6060

    Services
    • Deck Restoration
    • Teak Restoration
    • Teak Refinishing
    • Deck Refinishing
    Service areas
    • Southern California
    • Carlsbad
    • San Diego
    • Orange County
    • LA County
    • Palm Springs)
    Address
    5355 Avenida Encinas, #111
    92008 Carlsbad
    United States
    +1-7609306060 teakanddeck.com
