Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community
Home Builders in Shelbyville
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community, Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community
    Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community

    Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community is a peaceful, lakeside oasis. It offers residents with quality manufactured homes and serenity of rural living. With the convenience of easy access to both the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids areas, residents can enjoy the perks of living near a large city. Whether you are looking for a second home or a permanent residence, there is something for everyone. Filled with restaurants, boat docks, and onsite laundry facilities, Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community is as convenient as it is fun. Call us at (269) 548-7333 to be one step closer to a convenient and affordable lake living community.

    Services
    • Home manufacturer
    • Manufactured Home For Sale
    Service areas
    Shelbyville
    Address
    11985 Marsh Rd
    49344 Shelbyville
    United States
    +1-2695487333 lp.gunlakemhc.com
      Add SEO element