Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community is a peaceful, lakeside oasis. It offers residents with quality manufactured homes and serenity of rural living. With the convenience of easy access to both the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids areas, residents can enjoy the perks of living near a large city. Whether you are looking for a second home or a permanent residence, there is something for everyone. Filled with restaurants, boat docks, and onsite laundry facilities, Gun Lake Manufactured Home Community is as convenient as it is fun. Call us at (269) 548-7333 to be one step closer to a convenient and affordable lake living community.