At Jim Williams Renovations, we are your one-stop-shop for all of your remodeling, designing, room additions, and decorating needs in Waco and the surrounding 30-mile radius. Whether you need assistance with bathroom remodeling or building an additional room for your home, we can help you with all of your needs.





We specialize in:





Residential and commercial additions

Remodeling services

Bathroom remodeling

Kitchen remodeling

Building room additions

Major renovations

Garage remodels

Designing services

Decorating services

And much more





To learn more about all of our services, get in touch with us today. We look forward to assisting you.



