Jim Williams Renovations
Bathroom Designers in Waco
    • At Jim Williams Renovations, we are your one-stop-shop for all of your remodeling, designing, room additions, and decorating needs in Waco and the surrounding 30-mile radius. Whether you need assistance with bathroom remodeling or building an additional room for your home, we can help you with all of your needs.


    We specialize in:


    Residential and commercial additions

    Remodeling services

    Bathroom remodeling

    Kitchen remodeling

    Building room additions

    Major renovations

    Garage remodels

    Designing services

    Decorating services

    And much more


    To learn more about all of our services, get in touch with us today. We look forward to assisting you.


    Service areas
    Waco
    Address
    TX
    76710 Waco
    United States
    +1-2547495547 www.jimwilliamsrenovations.com
