Cyril Anderson Construction and Window Warehouse is a family owned building firm and UPVC Window & Door Supplier based in Co. Cork.
We specialise in the construction of:
• Residential New Builds (One-off and Multi-Unit)
• Domestic Garages, Extensions & Refurbishment
• Commercial, Agricultural & Industrial Construction Projects
• Made to order and used UPVC Windows & Doors
• Palladio Composite Doors
• Keylight Roof Lanterns & Skylights
• Window & Door Servicing & Repairs
With over 20 years experience in the construction industry and a reputation for delivering first class builds, a huge amount of our work comes via referrals from previous clients throughout both Cork City & County.
- Service areas
- Rosscarbery
- Address
-
Glen View, Rouryglen, Co. Cork
P85 NV30 Rosscarbery
Ireland
+353-868918745 windowwarehouse.ie