Carpet Cleaners Las Vegas
Other Businesses in Las Vegas
    carpet cleaning, Carpet Cleaners Las Vegas
    carpet cleaning

    We offer residential carpet cleaning, commercial carpet cleaning, tile cleaning, grout cleaning and upholstery cleaning services to homes and businesses in Las Vegas Our Professional Cleaning Services Include: Carpet Cleaning – Our professional carpet cleaners offer basic, deluxe and premium carpet cleaning service to meet the needs and budget of every customer. Upholstery Cleaning – We provide quality upholstery steam cleaning service for all types of upholstery fabric. The standard service includes cleaning of all upholstered furniture and cushions of the same material. Tile Cleaning – We offer tile and grout cleaning at competitive prices to thoroughly scrub the tile and grout lines and restore the beauty of your tile floor. Commercial Carpet Cleaning – Our expert carpet cleaners offer quality service to realtors, property managers and commercial customers.


    Service areas
    Las Vegas
    Address
    4141 W Oquendo Rd #7, NV
    89118 Las Vegas
    United States
    +1-7024758865 stainmasterlv.com
