Located in the greater Lansing Area. Village Square is a small, friendly community that offers residents with top quality manufactured homes and close proximity to shopping districts, amazing restaurants, and wonderful recreational spaces. Our all ages community offers three bedrooms and two bath homes from only $899 per month! If you are looking for affordable housing in a beautiful community, reach us at (517) 655-2253 today! Enjoy affordable Williamstown Living at its best, only at Village Square !



