Leslie Estates Manufactured Home Community
Home Builders in Leslie
    Located just minutes from the state capitol, Leslie Estates is a small, friendly community that offers residents with top quality manufactured homes and close proximity to shopping districts, amazing restaurants, and wonderful recreational spaces. Our all ages community offers three bedrooms and two bath homes from only $899 per month! If you are looking for affordable housing in a beautiful community, reach us at 517-589-8772 today! Enjoy affordable Lansing Living at its best, only at Leslie Estates !



    Services
    • HomeManufacturer
    • Property Manufacturer
    • Home Rentals
    • Home Manufacturer
    Service areas
    Leslie, Michigan, and United States
    Address
    714 Mill St
    49251 Leslie
    United States
    +1-5175898772 leslieestatesmhc.com
