Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Palm Springs Vacation Rentals—22 N. Calle El Segundo Apt 578
Other Businesses in Palm Springs
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Short term rental in Palm Strings has opened numerous opportunities for tourists as they can stay at premium locations at highly affordable prices. And, We at Palm Springs Vacation Rentals offer you the best rental spaces. If you look on Vrbo for Palm Springs best spaces, you will find us. We have a luxurious space, just a block away from the downtown, equipped with all the amenities. With two comfortable bedrooms, a kitchen, bathrooms and a private pool, you can be assured to have the best stay you ever had. So, why wait. Check out our property at 22 N. Calle El Segundo Apt 578, Palm Springs, CA 92262, United States and book your stay!


    Services
    Vacation and tourist
    Service areas
    Palm Springs
    Address
    222 N. Calle El Segundo Apt 578
    92262 Palm Springs
    United States
    +1-9135684271 www.palmspringsvacations.rentals/222-n-calle-el-segundo-apt578
      Add SEO element