We are the team of experienced professionals providing quality in-home hospice care and palliative care services in Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Orange County and the surrounding areas. The team of professionals at Generation Care consists of best Physicians, Pharmacists, Nurses, Home Health Aides, Therapists, Counselors and Social Workers. Our volunteers are Master’s level students from USC who are interested in joining the field of palliative care and rotate through our program under the supervision of Dr. Anna. The overall goal is to meet all needs of our patients and their families. Hospice Care is personalized medical care for the terminally ill. Our team celebrates the final moments of life and strives to make them as comfortable and beautiful as possible. Our focus is on compassionate clinical care addressing medical concerns as well as integrative care addressing mental and emotional wellbeing. We cover Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, Glendale and the surrounding areas.