Darci Hether New York
Interior Designers & Decorators in New York
    Hi, I’m Darci Hether, Founder and Principal Designer at Darci Hether New York. My goal is to create a space that welcomes you home after a long day, that reflects your cultural experiences and travels, that injects confidence and ease into your every moment.

    Our full-service interior design firm creates custom interiors for busy professionals with exquisite taste. Our team’s commitment to service, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for great design will exceed your expectations.

    Working with clients from around the world, we customize perfectly appointed turn-key homes as well as second and third homes that serve as vacation pied-à-terres and beautiful beach houses in areas like new york citythe hamptonsnantucket, and florida’s 30a region.

    We work hard to ensure that the process, as well as your home, is enjoyable and custom fit to meet your needs. Being exceptionally organized, communicating proactively, and working only with the best brands, subcontractors, and craftspeople, we oversee the entire process — you don’t have to lift a finger or worry about thing.

    Services
    • Bathroom Design
    • Bedroom Design
    • Color Consulting
    • Custom Bathroom Vanities
    • Custom Blinds & Shades
    • Custom Bookcases
    • Custom Built-ins
    • Custom Cabinets
    • Custom Entertainment Centers
    • Custom Fireplace Mantels
    • Custom Furniture
    • Custom Kitchen Cabinets
    • Custom Rugs
    • Dining Room Design
    • Drafting
    • Floor Plans
    • Furniture Selection
    • Guesthouse Design & Construction
    • Home Office Design
    • Home Theater Design
    • House Plans
    • Interior Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Lighting Design
    • Living Room Design
    • Project Management
    • Sunroom Design & Construction
    • Wine Cellar Design
    • Kitchen Remodeling
    • Remodeling
    • Gut renovations
    • Turn-key
    • Luxury
    • Apartment
    • Furniture plan
    • Custom Millwork
    • Built-ins
    • Show all 37 services
    Service areas
    • New York
    • Upper East Side NYC
    • Upper West Side NYC
    • Scarsdale
    • Mamaroneck
    • Rye
    • Rye City
    • Edgemont
    • Harrison
    • Bronxville
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    325 W 38th St, Suite 1106
    10018 New York
    United States
    +1-2125680464 darcihether.com
