Hi, I’m Darci Hether, Founder and Principal Designer at Darci Hether New York. My goal is to create a space that welcomes you home after a long day, that reflects your cultural experiences and travels, that injects confidence and ease into your every moment.

Our full-service interior design firm creates custom interiors for busy professionals with exquisite taste. Our team’s commitment to service, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for great design will exceed your expectations.

Working with clients from around the world, we customize perfectly appointed turn-key homes as well as second and third homes that serve as vacation pied-à-terres and beautiful beach houses in areas like new york city, the hamptons, nantucket, and florida’s 30a region.

We work hard to ensure that the process, as well as your home, is enjoyable and custom fit to meet your needs. Being exceptionally organized, communicating proactively, and working only with the best brands, subcontractors, and craftspeople, we oversee the entire process — you don’t have to lift a finger or worry about thing.