



Huzhou Lucky Bridge Polishing Co., Ltd (Mass Polishing) established in

the 1990s in one of

the earliest surface treatment companies in China. We have our own factory that produces all kinds of surface treatment products, including vibratory finishing machine, centrifugal barrel machine, centrifugal disc machine, mass finishing media, etc. Because of the high-quality products and customized solutions, we have long-term cooperation with the world-famous brands of Chinese processing plants. Like Bosch, Apple, Saint-Gobain, Mahle, SIEMENS, Ingersoll Rand, BYD, Nissine, Medtronic



