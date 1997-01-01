Your browser is out-of-date.

Kaipunuo Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.
Bathroom Designers in Jiaxing
    • Kaipunuo Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Kaipunuo Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Kaipunuo Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Small bedroom Copper/Bronze/Brass Beige
    Kaipunuo Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.
    Kaipunuo Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of shower products, established in 1997 in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, China, which integrates design, produce, sales and customer service vertically for our customers in more than 20 countries all over the world. We are the first manufactory use no-screw set up technology in sanitary ware industry and awarded dozens of international patents and certifications in the past years. We advocate the concept of environment protection and resources-saving to create more perfect and comfortable fascinating life for modern people. With the faith of “Ever No.1”, Kaipunuo keeps providing the best bathroom solutions to our customers and sincerely wishes to cooperate with friends all over the world to build a prosperous future together!
    Services
    shower glass door
    Service areas
    Jiaxing
    Address
    Pinghu xindai sanitary ware city
    314200 Jiaxing
    United States
    +86-57385219605
