Georgia Floor Coating
General Contractors in Marietta
    • Georgia Floor Coating is a leader in residential, commercial and industrial floor coating in the Atlanta area. We provide floor coating and concrete polishing services for garages, basements, residential kitchens, commercial kitchens, commercial offices, warehouses, medical facilities, restaurants, retail stores, schools, government facilities and more. Give the team at 1080 Floor Coating a call to discuss your floor coating or concrete polishing project in the Atlanta area.

    Services
    Construction
    Service areas
    Marietta
    Address
    2520 East Piedmont Road
    30062 Marietta
    United States
    +1-4044002101 www.georgiafloorcoating.com
