So Clean Schaumburg
Flooring in Hoffman Estates
    • We pride ourselves on a few core principles; integrity, leadership, and an influential cleaning ethic to provide you with a service so stellar it will make you ask how we got your home, so clean! We are a professional deep cleaning service and, we specialize in move out cleanings.


    Services
    • Professional House Cleaning Hoffman Estates IL
    • Professional House Cleaning near me
    • All Flooring
    • Chair-rails
    • Baseboards
    • Inside all Cabinetry
    • Under The Fridge
    • HV/AC Vents and Registers
    • Light Fixtures
    • Ceiling Fans​
    • Doors
    • frames
    • Fireplace
    • Hearth
    • Mantle
    • Switch Plates
    • Outlet Covers
    • Washer & Dryer
    • Stove Tops
    • Toilets
    • Bathtubs/Showers
    • Microwave​
    • Windows and tracks
    • Blinds and Curtains​​
    • Return Vents
    • Dishwasher Interior/Exterior
    • Refrigerator/Freezer
    • Vacuuming Carpets
    • Stovetop Range Hood
    • Descale Sinks
    • Polish Faucets
    • Backsplash and Countertops
    • Show all 32 services
    Service areas
    Hoffman Estates
    Address
    1365 Meyer Rd
    60169 Hoffman Estates
    United States
    +1-8475450744 www.socleanschaumburg.com
