We pride ourselves on a few core principles; integrity, leadership, and an influential cleaning ethic to provide you with a service so stellar it will make you ask how we got your home, so clean! We are a professional deep cleaning service and, we specialize in move out cleanings.
- Services
- Professional House Cleaning Hoffman Estates IL
- Professional House Cleaning near me
- All Flooring
- Chair-rails
- Baseboards
- Inside all Cabinetry
- Under The Fridge
- HV/AC Vents and Registers
- Light Fixtures
- Ceiling Fans
- Doors
- frames
- Fireplace
- Hearth
- Mantle
- Switch Plates
- Outlet Covers
- Washer & Dryer
- Stove Tops
- Toilets
- Bathtubs/Showers
- Microwave
- Windows and tracks
- Blinds and Curtains
- Return Vents
- Dishwasher Interior/Exterior
- Refrigerator/Freezer
- Vacuuming Carpets
- Stovetop Range Hood
- Descale Sinks
- Polish Faucets
- Backsplash and Countertops
- Show all 32 services
- Service areas
- Hoffman Estates
- Address
-
1365 Meyer Rd
60169 Hoffman Estates
United States
+1-8475450744 www.socleanschaumburg.com