Order2Eat delivery is a local food delivery service. We are a locally owner and operators of Order2Eat. Choose from over 80 restaurants. Easily order food delivery through our website, app or by phone. We will bring the food to your office, home or hotel. Our service area includes Dunlap IL, Peoria area, Washington IL, East Peoria IL and Pekin IL.
- Services
- food delivery Springfield
- food delivery near me
- takeout
- Springfield IL food delivery
- restaurant delivery
- pizza delivery Springfield
- grubhub
- doordash
- Chinese delivery Springfield
- ubereats
- postmates
- italian delivery Springfield
- pizza hut
- dominos
- Papa Johns
- Sherman IL food delivery
- Show all 16 services
- Service areas
- Springfield
- Address
-
62703 Springfield
United States
+1-2173914464 www.order2eatdelivery.com