Floors & Walls Pros
Bathroom Designers in Kissimmee
    Floors & Walls Pros

    Here at Floors & Walls Pros we started as investors and home flippers and did such a good job of making homes picture ready for sale Realtors clients and the general public requested us to do work for them by referral We Now do our amazing work for all who need a beautiful transformation

    Floors & Walls Pros is a flooring and bathroom remodeling contractor, Master Painters Popcorn Removal and Granite supplier serving ALL OF CENTRAL, FLORIDA. Services include Bathroom remodeling, Flooring Contractor, Hardwood Floor Installation, Vinyl, Tile Floor Installation, Laminate Flooring, Interior Painting, Driveway concrete

    Integrity

    We work to a fixed scope and a fixed price. We won’t invoice unrequested extras. Both resident and commercial trust us.

    Responsiveness

    If we say we’re going to be there, we’ll be there. We’ll respond immediately to any issues or feedback.



    Service areas
    Kissimmee
    Address
    172 Tepic Ct
    34743 Kissimmee
    United States
    +1-4076630333 floorsandwallspro.com
