Here at Floors & Walls Pros we started as investors and home flippers and did such a good job of making homes picture ready for sale Realtors clients and the general public requested us to do work for them by referral We Now do our amazing work for all who need a beautiful transformation

Floors & Walls Pros is a flooring and bathroom remodeling contractor, Master Painters Popcorn Removal and Granite supplier serving ALL OF CENTRAL, FLORIDA. Services include Bathroom remodeling, Flooring Contractor, Hardwood Floor Installation, Vinyl, Tile Floor Installation, Laminate Flooring, Interior Painting, Driveway concrete

Integrity

We work to a fixed scope and a fixed price. We won’t invoice unrequested extras. Both resident and commercial trust us.

Responsiveness

If we say we’re going to be there, we’ll be there. We’ll respond immediately to any issues or feedback.







