Riverview offers residents with manufactured homes that provide the best of both worlds with its proximity to Grand Rapids. It provides residents with a small-town, community feel while also offering the benefits of living near a large city. With Camp Lake located just a mile from the community, you can enjoy great outdoor activities such as fishing, water skiing, boating and much more. Filled with plenty of community events, including a Farmer’s Market, concerts, movies and sports tournaments, Riverview is certainly a great place to call home! Call us today at (616) 887-1935 to get a taste of lakefront and city living in Riverview!



