Riverview Manufactured Home Community
Home Builders in Sparta
    Riverview Manufactured Home Community

    Riverview offers residents with manufactured homes that provide the best of both worlds with its proximity to Grand Rapids. It provides residents with a small-town, community feel while also offering the benefits of living near a large city. With Camp Lake located just a mile from the community, you can enjoy great outdoor activities such as fishing, water skiing, boating and much more. Filled with plenty of community events, including a Farmer’s Market, concerts, movies and sports tournaments, Riverview is certainly a great place to call home! Call us today at (616) 887-1935 to get a taste of lakefront and city living in Riverview!


    Services
    Lease and sell affordable manufactured homes
    Service areas
    Michigan and Sparta
    Address
    95 Viking Dr NW
    49345 Sparta
    United States
    +1-6168871935 riverview-mhc.com
