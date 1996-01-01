Yuyao hongda sprayer co.,ltd. was established in 1996.With experience of more than 20 years we are one of the leading manufacturer for packaging fine mist sprayer products as spraying and dispensing closures.





The products relate to packaging solutions for cosmetics,car care.pharmaceuticals,home care,personal care,perfumes,hotel industry etc.





trigger sprayer





Trigger sprayers are generally made from polypropylene (PP) plastic and can be used for general use (water, cleaning solutions) or chemicals. Trigger sprayers are available in a variety of colors, which can be used to identify different products in the bottles. The nozzle can be adjusted to create a fine spray or jet stream for dispensing liquids.



