Oahu Mold Testing &amp; Removal
General Contractors in Honolulu
    We are Oahu Mold Testing & Removal located in Honolulu, Hawaii. We provide certified mold inspection services and mold removal services on Oahu. Call us for an inspection to determine your mold issue. Professionally trained and certified we provide independent 3rd party mold testing. We can also inspect your property for visible mold and hidden mold with physical inspections and with specialized tools. We provide mold removal services for residential and commercial properties throughout Oahu.

    Services
    • Mold Removal Honolulu
    • Mold Testing Honolulu
    • Mold Removal Companies Honolulu
    • Mold Remediation Honolulu
    • Mold Abatement Companies Honolulu
    • Mold Removal Near Me
    • Mold Testing Companies Honolulu
    Service areas
    Honolulu
    Address
    1510 Kaminaka Dr
    96816 Honolulu
    United States
    +1-8087451182 www.oahumold.com
