Haining Chuangxing Warp Knitting Co., Ltd.
Furniture & Accessories in Jiaxing
Reviews (0)
    • Haining Chuangxing Warp Knitting co. ltd, established in 2002, located in the beautiful city Haining, which is in Zhejiang province. covers an area of 160,000 square feet, employs over 100 people. It is a comprehensive enterprise with designing, developing, producing and selling.

    Services
    • upholstery fabric manufacturers
    • velvet upholstery fabric manufacturers
    Service areas
    Jiaxing
    Company awards
    velvet manufacturer in china
    Address
    No.11 Warp Knitting 8th Rd
    314400 Jiaxing
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.chinasofafabric.com
    Chuangxing covered an area of 17,800 square meters，We also have more than 60 sets advanced equipment which were imported from Germany, including the high speed “KARL MAYER” warp knitting machines and all other finishing equipment.We have already passed the Bureau Veritas Certification.

