The Law Office of Paul Mankin represents people in personal injury, consumer protection, and landlord/tenant cases out of our California office. We're passionate about helping the injured gain great financial recoveries, protecting consumers from fraudulent practices, and ensuring that landlords fulfill their obligations to tenants.
- Services
- Personal Injury Law, Lawyer, and Legal Services
- Service areas
- San Diego
- Address
-
4655 Cass Street Suite 410
92109 San Diego
United States
+1-8002193577 www.paulmankin.com