Zhejiang Xingyida Reinforced Material Co., Ltd has become one of the leading China Inflatable Fabric Manufacturers and

truck tarpaulins fabric

inflatable structure pvc fabric factory, Our manufacture plant, located in Haining City, 100km apart from Shanghai, covers an area of 25, 000 square meters and

coated pvc fabric

enjoys great convenient traffic with two national highways nearby. We have imported German automated KKA knife coating line, up to 3.6M (141”) wide, the world leading PVC coating equipment.