Haiyan Tianqi Fastener Co., Ltd is a Professional China Hexagonal wood screws Manufacturers and
Hexagonal wood screws Suppliers,we are offer kinds of
wholesale Hexagonal wood screws for sale,our company pursues quality first and sincerity to customers. Welcome friends all over the world for seeking mutually beneficial cooperation.
- Service areas
- Jiaxing
- Address
-
Jiaxing Haiyan China NO.1-3 Jincheng South road， Qinshan Industrial Zone of Haiyan, Jiaxing
314000 Jiaxing
Macau SAR China
+- www.din571.com