Haiyan Tianqi Fastener Co., Ltd.
Building Supplies in Jiaxing
    German system Flange wood screws
    German system Flange wood screws

    Haiyan Tianqi Fastener Co., Ltd is a Professional China Hexagonal wood screws Manufacturers and 

    Concrete Screws

     Hexagonal wood screws Suppliers,we are offer kinds of 

    Hex Head Screw

     wholesale Hexagonal wood screws for sale,our company pursues quality first and sincerity to customers. Welcome friends all over the world for seeking mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Service areas
    Jiaxing
    Address
    Jiaxing Haiyan China NO.1-3 Jincheng South road， Qinshan Industrial Zone of Haiyan, Jiaxing
    314000 Jiaxing
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.din571.com
