Asian Jade Massage | Spa Therapy NM Open
Pools & Spas in Albuquerque
Reviews (0)
    Snuggled in your charming city , just on the cusp of your area , The Spa offers a full-service multiple types of massages and a complete range of deep tissue care to continue feeling great. Either way, once you’ve experienced The Spa, you’ll understand the accolades (Best Massage, Best Asian therapists) . We look forward to seeing you soon and making you part of our family. Open 7 days a week so call us today.

    Services
    • spa
    • Massage spa
    • massage
    • Massage therapist
    Service areas
    Albuquerque
    Address
    1720 Juan Tabo Blvd NE
    87112 Albuquerque
    United States
    +1-5053184682 asianjademassage.business.site
