Snuggled in your charming city , just on the cusp of your area , The Spa offers a full-service multiple types of massages and a complete range of deep tissue care to continue feeling great. Either way, once you’ve experienced The Spa, you’ll understand the accolades (Best Massage, Best Asian therapists) . We look forward to seeing you soon and making you part of our family. Open 7 days a week so call us today.
- Services
- spa
- Massage spa
- massage
- Massage therapist
- Service areas
- Albuquerque
- Address
-
1720 Juan Tabo Blvd NE
87112 Albuquerque
United States
+1-5053184682 asianjademassage.business.site