Here at U Spa, We are a proud Asian Massage Parlor located in Indianapolis, IN! Here we are Asian massuses that are trained to provide many types of massages in one place right on E Washington Street! We like to say that we are the best Asian massage in Town! Our all Asian staff are here to help you get to those annoying knots on your body and release them, also to help you relax and relieve stress! We serve a wide variety of modalities and add ones are available including Full Body Massage, and Foot Massage! We take pride in disinfecting our rooms between all customers! visit our website for more details! You can either Book your appointment by phone call or simply walk-in anytime where we are always ready to help!

Services Massage spa Service areas Indianapolis Address 8520 E Washington St

46219 Indianapolis

United States

+1-3127746661 uspamassage.com