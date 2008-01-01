Phone 2 : 0906 2547772





AXA Mansard is a member of the AXA Group, the worldwide leader in insurance and asset management with 166,000 employees serving 107 million clients in 64 countries.

AXA Mansard Insurance plc is rated B+ by A.M. Best (2016) for Financial Strength. The Company is also certified ISO 9001:2008 compliant by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for quality management systems.

AXA is present in geographically diverse markets, with operations concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. AXA is also present in Central and South America, Middle East and in Africa via operations in Cameroon, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal and Algeria. AXA has more than over 20 years continuous presence in Africa.

AXA Mansard is present across Nigeria with operations and regional offices as well as Welcome Centers in all major cities.

Our Business:

Health Insurance

AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies. The HMO is geared to promote her members’ wellbeing.

Investments:

AXA Mansard Investments Limited is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Mansard Group, a leader in financial protection and wealth management.

Protection

Your home, car, property, life and holidays are all important to you. Make sure they are protected with AXA Mansard Insurance.

Mission:

We are driven to innovate and excel, consitently creating exceptional value for our stakeholders.

Vision:

To be the leading African financial services provider, delivering superior solutions to our customers while exceeding stakeholder's expectations.



